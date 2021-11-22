Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, surprised guests at the one-year remembrance ceremony of late Victoria Fetuga, mother of her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, buy sharing bags of pepper as gift souvenirs.

The event which held on Sunday, was well attended by celebs and friends of Iyabo Ojo as they danced and made merry at the occasion to mark the final burial ceremony of the latter’s mum

Toyin Abraham packaged perishable items – fresh peppers – into customised bags to be shared to the guests and attendees.

The actress shared a video showing the small bags of pepper and bigger sacks that are yet to be shared into the smaller bags.

Each bag, which was almost filled with red fresh peppers, had the picture of Iyabo Ojo’s mum, courtesy of Toyin and her husband, Kolalwale Ajeyemi, written as ‘Daddy and Mummy Ire’.