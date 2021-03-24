In yet another display of barbarity and deliberate attempt to return the nation to the dark ages when elections were marred by violence, gunmen killed three voters at last Saturday’s Ekiti State Assembly bye-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had no choice but to immediately suspend the bye-election indefinitely. This heinous act of mayhem is a repeat of the sad legacy of electoral killings and destruction.

It’s such a pity to observe the bullish behaviour and lack of restraint by politicians who see remaining in power as a ‘do or die’ affair.

INEC has a burden of duty to make sure that the bye-election coming this Saturday, 27th March, 2021 to fill the vacant seat for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State, and others following it, are all conducted in a manner that’s free and fair and without violence or bloodshed.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, through a statement, says some innocent voters were shot dead, while a policeman, some INEC officials and ad hoc staff sustained bullet wounds during the melee.

The acting national leader of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has called on all political parties in the nation to work on their manifesto and ensure that people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“What happened during the Ekiti bye-election is highly condemnable and blameworthy and should not repeat itself.

“INEC cancelled the election; it is a lesson for all the politicians. No need to fight or kill anyone during the election, all you need to work on is your manifesto. If the current constitution is amended, it will bring about positive changes during the election,” he suggested.

On its part, the Inter-Party Advisory Council’s (IPAC’s) national publicity secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, says electoral violence is sadism of the worst order as no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of fellow compatriots.

IPAC strongly condemned the electoral violence in all its ramifications saying, “Election is the beauty of democracy: the will and mandate of the people is sacrosanct.”

James Uneze, a public affairs commentator, told me that the recent killings also showed that there is no finishing line in the race to save humanity, as security is constantly under review to prevent disasters.

“The truth is when conflict or violence occurs, it is not a result of an electoral process; it is the breakdown of an electoral process,” he said, describing it as an assault on democracy and the sanctity of life.

‘’There should be a deliberate culmination of a series of actions by the executive arm of government to halt any erosive consequences on Nigeria’s democratic institutions,’’he noted.