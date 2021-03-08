BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Sunday arrested the notorious herdsman known as Iskilu Wakilu who have been allegedlyterrorising communities in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun areas of Oyo State.

It was learnt he was arrested on Sunday morning in Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government.

Wakili had been alleged to have masterminded the killings and abductions in the communities.

Kehinde Aderemi, special assistant on Media to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams Adams, confirmed his arrest.

Also, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere has commended OPC for the development.

Afenifere national publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, in a statement on Sunday, said: “Afenifere gives tremendous commendation to OPC under Iba Gani Adams for the arrest of iskilu Wakili, a Fulani bandit who has been spreading terror on our people in Igboho area and the Nigerian Police and other security agencies unable to do anything about him.