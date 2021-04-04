In line with its commitment to the renaissance of arts and culture in Nigeria, the MTN Foundation is sponsoring a drive-in theatre performance of “Tony Wants to Marry,” a play written by Jerry Alagbaoso and directed by Agozie Ugwu. The play which explores the pressure Nigerian parents mount on their children to marry will feature several household names including Osas Ighodaro, Francis Duru and former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora (CeeC).

Explaining the decision of the production team to opt for a drive-in theatre performance instead of a traditional indoor theatre setting, Agozie Ugwu stated, “We are aware that the virus is still out there. The idea of drive-in theatre is to ensure safety and forestall the spread of the virus. Drive-in theatre, since its inception in May 2020, has remained a veritable option for the reinvention of live performance amidst the pandemic.”

He described a drive-in theatre as “a theatre modelled after the theatre in the arena kind of performance where the audience drive in their cars, stay in their cars and watch a play from their cars.”

Expanding on the intersection between MTN’s commitment to the promotion of theatre and the safety of Nigerians, Nonny Ugboma, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, stated that “The pandemic has created a problem for the arts and culture industry, which we at the MTN Foundation are passionate about. We also know that the experience of going to the theatre has been missed by theatre lovers.

“We, however, commend the stakeholders in the industry for rising up to the challenge through physical distance solutions such as drive-ins and virtual shows. The drive-in takes us back to the history of theatre while ensuring safety. We are happy to be a part of Tony Wants to Marry and we are looking forward to it.”

Also speaking at the press conference, veteran actress and host, Osas Ighodaro stated, “I am very excited to be a part of this production. Thank you to MTN and all our sponsors for their support and for making this happen.”