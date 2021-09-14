A staff of BYC Consultant Firm, Irewolede area, Ilorin, Kwara State, Kayode Oluwarotimi, has allegedly killed a tricyclist, Kola Adeyemi, over N500.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

Ajayi said that the tricyclist had hit a Honda bullet car with registration number BX 954 AJL driven by Oluwarotimi and broke one of its parking lights valued at N2,500.

The tricyclistclist, according to the police spokesman, offered to pay N2,000 for the broken parking light, an action that infuriated the driver of the vehicle.

He added that argument ensued between the two and in the process Oluwarotimi slapped the tricyclist, who as result of the attack, slumped.

The tricyclist was rushed to Garin Alimi hospital where he was confirmed dead on Monday night. The incident happened at about 4.50pm.

Ajayi added that the case was reported at Budo Nuhu police station by one Ganiyu Adebayo, the vice chairman of Tricycles Riders Association, Garin Alimi/Asa Dam unit, Ilorin at about 7.45pm on Monday night.

He said that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and will be charged to court upon completion of investigation into the matter.