A company driver in Irewolede area, Ilorin, Kwara State, identified by the police as Kayode Oluwarotimi, has killed a tricyclist, Kola Adeyemi, over an argument of a N500 balance the deceased ought to pay for damaging the parking light of the former’s vehicle.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, made this known in a statement he issued in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Ajayi said the tricyclist had hit a Honda bullet car with registration number BX 954 AJL driven by Oluwarotimi and broke one of its parking light, valued at N2,500.

The tricyclist, according to the police spokesman, offered to pay N2,000 for the broken parking light, an action that infuriated the driver of the vehicle.

He said an argument ensued between the two and in the process Oluwarotimi slapped the tricyclist who slumped immediately.

The tricyclist was rushed to Garin Alimi Hospital where he was confirmed dead on Monday night. The incident happened at about 4.50pm.

Ajayi said the case was reported at Budo Nuhu Police Station by one Ganiyu Adebayo, the vice chairman of Tricycles Riders’ Association, Garin Alimi/Asa Dam Unit, Ilorin at about 7.45pm on Monday.

He said the driver has been arrested and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation into the matter.