Experts and world organisations have given us reasons to believe that there is wealth to be derived from the oceans.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio once mentioned at an event that Blue economy, if properly harnessed is expected to fetch the federal government a whooping $296 billion (N13.616 trillion) plus it creates over 49 million jobs for teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria.

The potential resources in oceans, seas, rivers and lakes which includes fisheries, tourism, and maritime transport, with new and emerging activities, such as offshore renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities, and marine biotechnology and bioprospecting must be optimally harnessed for socio-economic emancipation and sustainable development of Nigerians.

With Nigeria’s growing debt profile and a deficit of N521.275billion in the N17.126trillion 2022 budget recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the blue economy will definitely finance the budget without any external borrowing.

Maritime stakeholders have also argued that by 2030 the nation’s blue economy will rise to $405 billion with 57 million jobs, while in 2063, estimates would be $576 billion of value created and 78 million of jobs.

However, to harness the potentials, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, earlier in the year, inaugurated wider participation of relevant stakeholders in the blue economy project to deepen participation and benefits from the country’s marine resources.

The vice president said a viable blue economy project would offer a vista of opportunities, not only for littoral states where there are bodies of water, but for the entire country.

“There is no doubt that the blue economy is a new frontier for economic development and a means of diversifying the economy through the use of resources from oceans, seas, rivers and lakes for the wellbeing of the people.

“It also provides a positive contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2052 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy (2052AIM) and the UN 2030 agenda,” Prof. Osinbajo said.

In a chat with me on how to maximise the blue economy, chairman, Nigeria Maritime Expo (NIMAREX), Prince Ayo Adedoyin says that for government to harness the potentials in the blue economy, they must involve the private sector operators.

Adedoyin, a member of Nigeria shipowners Association (NISA), said the term and condition listed for the expanded committee inaugurated by the vice president will determine its success.

“It is hightime government focuses on how to empower the private sector to drive its polices. If they want to do anything serious, they should look at how to empower the private sector, they need to put power back to the private sector,” he said.

Also speaking, the managing director of Starzs Investments Company, Iroghama Ogbeifun says that to harness the blue economy, NIMASA must play a more prominent role in implementing their policies and stimulating growth.

She said, “If we must develop the blue economy in a holistic way, we cannot have a defunct cabotage act. NIMASA must play a more prominent role in implementing their policies and stimulating growth and development within the sector.”