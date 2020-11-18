By MARK ITSIBOR,

A year after the launch of urban renewal project in Kaduna state, MARK ITSIBOR evaluates the programme with a focus on economic impact of the roads being constructed in the state

Rather than resuming at his office last week Monday, Alli Ahmad a Kaduna based businessman who owns a shop on Waff road resumed in his shop that was closed down – over a year ago. Spotting a braided caftan with a traditional hat, he told me: “I have returned to my profitable business I left to take a driving job with a non-governmental organization in Kaduna here about a year ago when it became almost impossible to take my bills.” The father of four children blamed his sojourn on the very bad state of the road that passes through his shop. The 2.5km road has been dualised from NEPA roundabout to Essence junction, including junction improvement by CCECC with funding from the state government.

For Aliyu Sani who resides in Katuru area of Kaduna city, the rehabilitation and expansion of Katuru road (from IsaKaita to Rabah road) + junction improvement at Sultan road/IsaKaita road junction by CCECC is a major thing that will have enormous impact on the people and businesses in the area. “This road now benefits the masses and the wealthy, including students. It’s now a traffic-free road. We really commend CCECC. They did a very good job here. As you can see, it has a very good drainage system and a very smooth surface, making it easy for motorists and other users to conduct their businesses,” he confessed. The road was in deplorable for years before the intervention of the state government recently. It was a very shallow road; much of traffic congestion, accommodating many hawkers and petty shops. That made passing through the road an unending nightmare.

Johnson Chinedusaid who deal on varieties of household consumables in the state said “It was a nightmare for everybody staying or doing business on this axis. Most of the tenants had relocated away from here. Business was down because the only access road was totally bad, especially in raining season,” he said pointing to the now dualised Waff road (from NEPA roundabout to Essence junction) including Junction improvement.

“Am very grateful to the state government and CCECC for coming to our aid. This road was all we needed to have our lives back because normal business activities are returning speedily. With this, am strongly optimistic that our local economy will soon experience a boost. This will have a multiplier effect on every segment of this state economy, he said with bright smile on his face.

Like Ahmad and Chinedu, Ayuba Ibrahim Dawaki, a patent shop owner at Alkali road/Murtala square by shopping complex area of the state could not say otherwise. Dawaki said “the dualisation of this road is a good innovation by Kaduna state government and CCECC. We believe it will attract businesses to this area not just from within Kaduna, but all over the country. People are now going to have a place to come and showcase their products. The road has created easy access to our shops here. I strongly believe that the roads will spark up business activities in Kaduna the same way roads in Abuja have opened up the place to businesses. It will bring about quality life and boost in economic activities here.”

Without prejudice, Kaduna state is currently having a facelift through the revolutionary road infrastructure development by the state government under its urban renewal project initiative. The programme was launched a year ago to address urban decay and create opportunities for higher class road network, businesses and more in the major cities of the state. Over 40 roads have been awarded to Chinese construction giant, CCECC and other construction companies under the urban renewal programme. 20 of the roads, worth N45,844,608,119.76 billion were awarded to CCECC.

As it stands, many jobs are being created as the city and the adjourning towns and villages are being opened up to investment from within and outside the state. For instance, about 200 artisans and professional engineers are currently being engaged daily at the ongoing building of Kaduna Galaxy and Salko Mall. It’s occupying 11,000 square meters floor area. It has 48 line shops. It will be the first of its kind in Kaduna.

The mall which is being constructed by CCECC costs about N4 billion. Construction work commenced in the mall about a year ago but was slowed down by the coronavirus induced lockdown. Tremendous progress has been made. It is about 50% completed, with an April 2021 target for completion time around which it would be opened to public use, according to the managing director of Kaduna market development and management company, Mohammed Hafiz Bayaro, adding that between 100 and 400 jobs would be created when the mall is fully operational.

“The economic prospects of this project are many. It will create jobs, boost the internally generated revenue of the state as a result of the different taxes that would be paid from the operation of the mall. It is a major component of the government’s urban renewal project where we are making our city more livable by providing facilities such as this. It will increase the leisure and recreational options for the people of the stat,” Bayaro stated.

The award of 20 roads and the first of its kind shopping mall to CCECC is based on merit. Through the Chinese construction giant, more jobs are created on daily basis, a development many believe has reduced crime and criminality in the northern state. “Of course, CCECC is creating many jobs for the artisans and other professionals being engaged in the construction work in Kaduna,” added the MD of KMDMC.

General Manager of CCECC Kaduna office, Kevin Tian says “CCECC is like a partner in the state with good relationship. We are committed to advancing infrastructure development in Kaduna state.

He said the company has engaged 1,700 Nigerians in its urban renewal projects across the state, while 50 Chinese staff are engaged in the projects. 20 per cent of good and hard workers are usually given awards for good performance by way of appreciation and motivation, he said, adding that “All roads in Kaduna are built in high standard with a 20cm height. Asphalt of two layers – 2 & 4).”

Some of the residents who spoke with this correspondent testify to the fact that among all the companies building the roads under the urban renewal project, CCECC has proven to be more effective with quality construction projects, including the Kaduna Galaxy Mall currently undergoing construction.

Managing Director of Kaduna state Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr. (Dr.) Mohammed Lawal Magaji said the state government is banking on the trusted hands of CCECC to deliver on quality roads in the state to connect communities and link major roads, with a focus on creating job creation and increasing business activities for economic growth.

Margaji said the essence of the urban renewal project is to open up areas to connect communities and link major roads. “Once you have all these incorporated security challenges will be tackled, investors will come in to invest, our local business people – even during construction of the roads – there are economic activities already, these massive projects will create job opportunities for our youths. Travel time will be reduced because the roads will minimize traffic gridlock. So, the social economic activities of the state will improve and Kaduna state will be great again. Because of the development that is usually associated with roads construction, we expect that Kaduna state will soon experience higher GDP.”

But that does not mean there are no challenges. Tian who is also the project manager for CCECC on Kaduna urban renewal project said delay in the process of settlement of compensation for affected landlords by the expansion of some of the roads has continued to slow down work on the sites.

Mr. Tian said Kaduna is secured stated and we have not had security concerns.” He however called on the state government to fast track the settlement of the compensations, while also urging the residents to cooperate with the government is delivering quality roads to them.

Five out of the 20 road projects awarded to CCECC have been completed. The construction company is practically working round the clock to meet its target dates for completion of each of the projects. According to him, so far, financing has not been a problem.