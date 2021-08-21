The deputy speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon, Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni, has decried increasing rate of drug abuse among youths and some parents in Nigeria, saying the menace was threatening progress and economic growth of the country.

Sanni who spoke at 7th Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting in his Lagos Island Constituency 1, warned that the menace must be urgently checked to prevent its devastating effects.

According to him, the Lagos State House of Assembly has been at the forefront of the fight against drug abuse through various legislations.

“At the Lagos State House of Assembly, the leadership and members have always taken matters affecting residents and especially the youth very passionately.

“The House has continued to be proactive in the consideration of viable laws and policies that would enhance youth potential and development, adding parents also have a role to play through the enlightenment of their children against drug abuse.

“Some of the recent laws that are passed attest to government’s efforts on this matter and these include the law to amend the Lagos State Sports Commission law of 2015 to promote youth and sports development in Lagos and for connected purposes.

“The law will ensure that youths are provided with great opportunities not only in the area of recreation but where they can nurture, explore and utilise their potential in sporting activities to become professional sportsmen and women.

“This would also take the minds of many of them off drug abuse and criminal activities,” the deputy speaker said.