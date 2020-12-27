Nigeria imports 100 per cent of its pharmaceutical products, official records of operators in the health industry have indicated. LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered however that the recent intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the medical sector has significant potential impact on the Nigerian economy, with many operators in the industry now set to explore the opportunity to better the economy through local drug production.

The central bank had exclusively told LEADERSHIP Sunday that it had received 286 applications from pharmaceutical companies for the CBN’s N100 billion intervention in the health sector. As part of measures to address the public health crisis occasioned by COVID-19, the CBN had announced that it was offering the loans to Pharmaceutical companies intending to expand/ open their drug manufacturing plants in Nigeria as well as to Hospital and Healthcare practitioners who intend to expand/build the Health facilities to first class centres as part of its contribution to encourage local production of drugs.

Commenting on the development, experts in the health sector have said the CBN’s N100billion loan for pharmaceutical firms has raised Nigeria’s hope of achieving self-sufficiency in drug production. The CBN had announced that it was offering the loans to pharmaceutical companies intending to expand their medicine production as well as to hospitals and healthcare practitioners who intend to expand or build health facilities to first class centres.

Meanwhile, over 286 pharmaceutical firms have applied for the loan. LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt however that the intervention may not guarantee Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in drug production unless it is able to produce pharmaceutical raw materials, which involves the petrochemical industry. In an exclusive interview, the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharm. Elijah Mohammed, told our correspondent that sufficiency in drug production was still tied to the production of raw material, saying there is need to look into raw material production and petrochemical.

Mohammed said that giving pharmaceutical firms soft loans was a way out for now, noting that the intervention was going to boost the economy, open more doors for employment, drug production and drug security. The pharmacist said it was high time Nigeria started producing its medicines locally, recalling that during the peak of COVID-19, some countries had blocked exportation of certain drugs. Describing the intervention as a welcome development, Mohammed said the conventional loan is very high, but with the soft loan, the component of interest rate will be reduced He said, “To some extent we would have been self-sufficient but not totally.

To be self-sufficient in drug production means you should also be producing the raw material because if you don’t take time, other countries can increase their raw material cost and it will still affect your local production but by the time you produce your raw material locally, definitely selfsufficiently will start coming into play.

“The only thing now we want government to focus on is the production of raw material, these raw materials, majority come from petrochemical industry. That is just the key, raw material production and petrochemical still need to be looked into. It is not a new thing, we are not reinventing any new thing, once the petrochemical is okay, and then every other thing will. It is gradually, Nigeria will definitely come out of it.

“You can imagine those days when the COVID-19 was on really, some countries decided to block the exportation of some drugs. So it’s high time we started our own production, so it’s a welcome development and we believe that if t well managed, it will open the pharmaceutical landscape more and then will be able to produce more drugs for Nigerian, more employment, more production and less dependent on outsiders”.

On whether the loan will also boost COVID-19 vaccine research in the country, Mohammed said, “COVID-19 is not what you sleep and wake up and get it done. You need to do more research and then some technical manpower need to be developed and then infrastructures need to be built for us to be to, but this first stage of assisting drug production now is a step forward”.

In the same vein, the chairman, research, documentation, and industry liaison committee, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Dr Lolu Ojo, said the profile of the pharmaceutical sector was worse with about 80 per cent of national medicines needs imported from other countries, notably India and China. “For the materials used for the local manufacture of the remaining 20 per cent, we also depend 100 per cent on imports from the same countries,” Ojo added.

Ojo said it was in this scenario that the COVID-19 pandemic came to compound an already bad situation, adding that the exporting countries decided to take care of their needs first and decided to shut down export of essential medicines and scarcity and shortages loom in Nigeria. He said in 2017, the PSN warned that medicines availability should be treated as a national security issue three years before COVID-19 and when the intervention fund or palliative was announced, stakeholders in the health sector happy that at last government was ready to do something significant for the health sector. He stated: “The fund was meant for different categories of players in the value chain: manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, laboratories, etc. and it is expected that the loan will be used to expand and maintain facilities, get the needed inputs and raw materials, ensure availability of essential medicines at reasonable cost, and keep people in their jobs”, he said.

To ensure that the funds is released on time and use for this purpose above, Ojo said the industry was mobilised by the PSN and other associations in anticipation of the release of the fund. “If the loan had been released on time and to the organizations in need, we probably would have seen a progressive movement towards a vibrant pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria,” he added. With the release of the funds however, the chairman said there are established measures put in place by the CBN and the commercial banks to monitor the utilisation of the fund.

He said the monitoring is ongoing in the companies that have already gotten the fund, as the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria are also engaged in peer review. Ojo stated: “We must go beyond rhetoric of an intervention fund and do things properly through a flawless policy execution. In this case, less than five per cent of the potential beneficiaries have received the fund.

The challenges are many and we have lost the momentum initially generated by the announcement of the fund. “The scarcity (and high cost) of foreign exchange means that the CBN fund will not be used to import machineries and raw materials as appropriate. The Government must go deeper to make the environment conducive for local production of medicines.

“We have said this before and we need to repeat it again, the time has come for the President to have a Special Adviser of cabinet rank to take care of Pharmaceutical affairs (Production, Research, Distribution, Regulatory, training, etc) in this country.” However, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, and owner of Alliance Hospital Abuja, Dr Christopher Otabor, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the loan will impact the healthcare generally in the country because when hospitals are able to buy new equipment, diagnosis and treatment of patients will be better and more accurate enough to save lives.

According to him, if hospitals can expand their bed capacity, they will be able to admit more people and treat people. “Like for use, we were able to equip our intensive care unit better, we are setting up a new building to increase the capacity of the hospital, buy new equipment”, he stated. For the pharmaceutical companies, Otabor said it means they will be able to produce more drugs locally, which entails that the cost of drugs will be less and the risk of importing fake drugs will also reduce.

On how the loan is being accessed, he said, “The fund is already being released; my hospital is a beneficiary of the fund. The interest rate is five per cent per year for the first year then subsequently, nine per cent per year, which is still far less than the over 20 per cent that commercial banks give. There is a moratorium period of about 1 year depending on when you get the fund, but the moratorium will end by February next ear.

“To be honest, I think there is transparency in the process and there are conditions that institutions must meet before they are able to access the fund. It provides that you must already be in business; they asked for your history of bank transactions then they look at your performance over the past few years, your tax paper and all that.

“The money is actually channeled through a commercial bank, it is not directly from the central bank to the benefiting institutions, so we applied through our commercial bank, so once our commercial bank found us credit worthy, they sent it to CBN for approval and within one month or two months, CBN already approved and they disbursed it. “The only challenge some companies may have is with the issue of collateral because the loan must be secured. If companies don’t have enough property or other means of collateral, they won’t be able to get the loan. So, it means it is for people who are established already but they now need to move to another level of operation”. On his part, a pharmacist and the Compliance Ambassador for Middle Africa at Novo Nordisk, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical, Usen Okon, lamented that “most prescriptiononly medicines are not available in Nigeria because pharmacists can only import them in smaller quantities.” He observed that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “it was discovered that we barely manufacture prescription drugs in this country”. Also, Utibe Edem, a pharmacist with the School of Health Information Management, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, said when accessed, the loan will help in upping Nigeria’s contribution to the global COVID-19 vaccine research.

He said, “The loan will also support Nigeria to access to COVID-19 tests and treatments, and expand immunisation capacity to help health systems deploy the vaccines effectively. “This includes supply chain and logistics management for vaccine storage handling, trained vaccinators, and large-scale communication and outreach campaigns to reach communities and households