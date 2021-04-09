By Kucha Jeremiah. |

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement issued by the director, media and advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives at the Lagos Airport on Easter Monday.

“He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation where he excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423million.

“Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions. Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos,” the statement said.

Babafemi added that the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.

In the same vein, operatives at the airport have intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline. The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

Meanwhile, the chairman/chief executive officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) commended officers and men of the MMIA command of the agency for not allowing criminal elements take advantage of the Easter holidays to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigerias image abroad.

“We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels,” Marwa said.