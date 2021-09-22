Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has urged Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa to confiscate the assets of drug cartels.

According to him, this will weaken criminal narcotic networks in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on the continent.

Marwa gave the charge while presenting Nigeria’s position at the virtual extraordinary session of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies yesterday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi.

Marwa shared experiences and best practices in efforts to address and counter the drug problem worldwide.

He said the disruption of the traditional criminal trafficking routes meant that law enforcement personnel must be familiar with new technologies.

Marwa said that techniques and strategies employed by organised criminal groups and traffickers should be known by enforcement agents.

According to him, in order to proactively deal with these new challenges, there is, therefore, an urgent need to strengthen international cooperation in identifying and managing evolving challenges in drug trafficking.

“We must continue to weaken criminal drug networks through effective assets tracking and confiscation.

“We should, therefore, deepen international cooperation to address the increasing links between transnational organised crime, corruption, illicit financial flows, trafficking in drugs and related crimes.

“Let us not spare any effort in eliminating barriers to effective collaboration as we demonstrate commitment to our shared responsibilities,” he said.

The NDLEA boss stated that Nigeria had remained dynamic in her counter narcotic operations in line with the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted the desire by drug trafficking cartels to explore new markets and routes in furtherance of their criminal activities.

“We are taking steps to tackle the online distribution of narcotic drugs, which has become prevalent among organised drug trafficking criminal groups, particularly since the global shut down in 2020.