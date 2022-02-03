A yet-to-be-identified policeman, alleged to be drunk on Tuesday night shot dead a soldier in the rank of warrant officer attached to “Operation Hadin Kai”, simply named as Donatus. The deceased was attached to the palace of the Shehu of Borno.

Sources, who confirmed the incident, alleged that the policeman carried out the act under the influence of alcohol.

One of the sources said the incident occurred at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace area of Maiduguri.

A palace source, who also confirmed the incident on the condition of anonymity, described the deceased as a celebrated army officer who saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack in 2012.

The palace source said, “The mobile policeman returned for sentry but was looking very drunk. Initially the warrant officer wanted to disarm him but later left him. Minutes later, he started shooting sporadically and accidentally shot the staff sergeant on the forehead and chest, killing him instantly.

“Staff sergeant Donatus was a celebrated officer; In 2012 he saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack. He forced himself to the bomber in the midst of people and pushed the bomber away before the blasting of the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) right in front of the Shehu’s palace.

The IED detonated and injured the late Donatus on the leg then. He was loved and cherished by the people,” the palace source said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Donatus’ gruesome murder caused panic within the vicinity of the palace.

His murder came amid claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) were brutalising some of its personnel.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, had sometime ago conferred a traditional title on one of the soldiers attached to his palace.

The soldier, Donatus Vonkong, who was recently promoted to the rank of master warrant officer (MWO) by the Nigerian Army was on Sunday turbaned in the palace as “Zanna”, meaning “traditional aide”.

The state police command public relations officer, ASP Kameel Sani Shatambaya, who told LEADERSHIP to call back in 30 minutes, did not respond to the enquiries put to him.