By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, have flagged off sales of 300 metric tons of fertilizer to dry season farmers in the state for the year 2021

The governor while flagging-off sales of the commodity in Lafia yesterday, said the sales was a demonstration of his avowed commitment to the development of the agricultural sector of the state.

According to him the fertilizer would be sold at a subsidized price of N5,000 per bag, therefore charging the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the commodity to increase their yields for enhanced benefits.

He warned that officials handling the fertilizer sales will be held responsible for any abnormality in the distribution of the fertilizer in their respective domain.

“Coordinators at various levels are to ensure remittance of sales to the designated bank account as any misappropriation will be meted with appropriate sanction”

“I should also caution individuals and groups against purchasing the commodity and selling to farmers at exorbitant rates.”

Earlir, the minister of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, said the federal government has presented some farm inputs to 200 smallholding farmers in the state to support the Nasarawa State government’s dry season farming initiative.

Represented at the event by the director in the department of agriculture in the ministry, Hajiya Kharima Babangida, the minister said Nasarawa State, was among the nine states selected by the federal government to benefit from the inputs intervention scheme.

Acccording to the minister, the inputs presented to Nasarawa farmers include 200 bags of certified rice seeds, 1,000 litres of herbicide, 800 bags of insecticides, 800 bags of NPK fertilizers, 400 bags of Urea fertilizers and 800 bags of soil amender.”

He also charged beneficiaries of the federal government’s farm inputs to make judicious use of the items during this year’s dry season farming in order to produce food for the nation.

The state commissioner for Agric Prof Alanana Otaki, in a welcome thanked the governor and President Muhammadu Buhari, for prioritising agriculture.