By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The Presidential Implementation Committee on Digital Switch Over (Digiteam) has said the Digital Switch Over (DSO) process is finally on course again amidst commitment by the federal government.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Abuja during the weekend, the chairman of Digiteam, Mr Edward Amana, a critical stakeholder in the process of the nation’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, said it wasn’t true that the Ministerial Task Force on DSO implementation, recently set up by the minister, had usurped the mandate and of Digiteam.

He said the task force, comprising all relevant stakeholders in the DSO project including members of Digiteam and chaired by the minister, is working as a team.

Amana also alleged the Digiteam committee was not funded to carry out its assigned roles in the Digital Switch Over (DSO) White Paper and that accounted for the delay in the rollout process.

He said by the specification of the white paper, the Digiteam is supposed to have oversight over the whole specification for the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting in Nigeria.

According to him, “Digiteam also has the mandate to coordinate with all the other bodies involved in the process, including our immediate constituency, the ECOWAS community, the African Telecom Union as well as ITU where the whole thing originated.

“Unfortunately, the committee that was set up in 2012 was not given any take-off grant and there was no budgetary allocation in 2013 and 2014.”

Amana said all the pre-actualisation meetings we had, for instance, anytime the Digiteam had to go out to represent the country either at the ECOWAS, ITU and at the African Telecom Union meetings they have to go to NBC to solicit for funds.

He said it was when the present government came into office in 2015 that any meaningful progress was achieved in the entire DSO process.

“It is the current minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that actually spearheaded the take-off of the pilot project in Jos, Plateau State and the subsequent rollout in Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, Kwara and Osun states,” he said.