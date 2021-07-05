Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have allegedly arrested about 10 men wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts at the headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Glory Dome), Abuja.

Trouble allegedly started for the men when some security guards attached to the church, located along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja with the inciting T-shirts and handed them over to the DSS operatives attached to the church.

The report claimed that “about 10 activists went to the church on Sunday morning to worship at the church but some of them were surprisingly rounded up and arrested by the church security guards who later handed them over to the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Six of the activists were whisked away in a Hilux van and two power bikes.”

They were said to be manhandled and beaten by the DSS operatives, who also seized their mobile phones.

However, DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, did not confirm the story when LEADERSHIP contacted him.