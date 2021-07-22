ADVERTISEMENT

Department of State Services (DSS) has cleared the factional president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau of any criminality in the PUMA contract signed by the former AFN board.

The DSS stated in a discharge letter dated 4th September 2020 that the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria AFN, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau is not guilty of any criminal allegation.

A report from the sports ministry had earlier accused Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau of criminal misconduct over a non-disclosure deal between the AFN and Sportswear manufacturing company, PUMA.

However, a valid document sent to the Minister since September 4, 2020 which was well kept away from the media revealed that Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau and Mr. Sunday Adeleye, owner of Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited were cleared of any wrongdoing by the DSS and advised that other internal issues be settled internally.

“The Athletics Federation of Nigeria AFN entered into a valid contract with Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited.

The DSS stated; “the AFN gave Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited the mandate to source for sponsorship on her behalf in a letter dated 4th September 2018 signed by Ademu A. Elijah, Secretary General of AFN.

“The AFN duly authorized Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited to deal with PUMA on behalf of the Federation in a letter dated 23 June, 2019 and signed by Patrick Estate, Head Marketing and there is no evidence that Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited received money meant for AFN from PUMA.

“In view therefore, it is reiterated that the FMYSD and the AFN Board should employ internal mechanisms to resolve the lingering disputes,” the DSS stated.

The AFN leadership wondered why such a letter clearing it of any fraudulent activity was hidden from the public while the ministry went around maligning its leadership.

The ministry’s flimsy excuse saying that Team Nigeria Athletics Athletes to Tokyo will not use the Puma kits due to ongoing investigation was a mere cover up to deceive Nigerians.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated July 19, 2021 and signed by Prince Adisa A. Beyioku, the Ministry of Youth and Sports requested that the kits be released to team Nigeria for the Olympics despite the sports ministry’s accusations of the Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau led board.