By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, KANO

The Department of State Security (DSS) has denied in affirmative arresting or even inviting the Media Aide to Governor Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over his comments against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC.

Recall that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government through his Twitter handles to either deal with bandits in the Country or resign his position as president and commander in chief.

The DSS State Director Muhammad Alhassan said that, “we have not arrest or even invite Yakasai don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advise us on issues of critical Security situations in the state”.

Yakasai has last Friday through his Twitter page #Peacock, while reacting to the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He was quoted to have also said “the fact that the development comes about a week after some Schoolboys were also abducted by bandits in Kagara, Niger State, shows that the the government had failed in discharging her primarily responsibility.”

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government has failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking cogent steps to end it.

He wrote on Twitter: that “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number one duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

“Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless.”

Shortly after this comments, Salihu Tanko Yakasai went under, and his whereabouts according to his friends could not be ascertained, resulting to many insinuating that the DSS must have whisked him away.

When contracted, the DSS State Director Muhammad Alhassan debunked the insinuations that they have arrested Yakasai insisting that they had never even invited him or know his where about.