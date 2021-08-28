The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said its operatives did not at any time disperse doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The DSS also said it was illogical and did not add up that it was not contacted for reactions on the story before going to press and there was no evidence that its operatives dispersed the gathering.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said, “No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the organisation.

“Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to cross-check their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”