The Department of State Services (DSS) said its operatives did not at any time disperse doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The DSS also said it was illogical and does not add up that it was not contacted for reaction on the story before going to press and there was no evidence that its operatives dispersed the gathering.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Friday, said: “the attention of the Department of State Services has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday 26th August, 2021.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print.

“No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel. It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the Organisation.

“Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to crosscheck their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”