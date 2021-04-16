By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Security agencies have denied claims by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the Department of State Services (DSS) planned to sponsor attacks on banks in the South-East region.

Recall that on Thursday, the group had made the allegation, even as it claimed that the plan was to blame such attacks on the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

The group alleged that, “All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.”

The public relations officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, described the secret police agency as responsible and further stated it would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order, protect lives and property.

The DSS spokesperson called on citizens and corporate bodies to be security-conscious and beef up protective measures around establishments.

However, top personnel of other security agencies described the allegation as untrue and called on the citizens to disregard such report.

One of the top security agents said: “It is not true and it cannot be true. So what they have done is that hours after they issued that alarm, they attacked a bank in Abagana, Dunukofia LGA, Anambra State.

“What they are doing now is attack, retreat and deny.

“The allegation should be taken as a cheap blackmail designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions.

“The public should be wary of the antics of IPOB which hides under these methods to wreak havoc on innocent people and targets,” he added.