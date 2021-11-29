Department of State Services (DSS) has said the report of extra-judicial killings, torture of suspects to extract confessions and other vital information against its operatives were untrue.

Reacting to a publication in an online medium, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said, “There is no iota of truth in the so-called exclusive. The DSS does not force out confessions from suspects and has not done so in the matter of IPOB and ESN.”

He said, “The Service is a professional agency that follows the rules of engagement and standards operating procedures in all of its activities. It does not take laws into its hands. It is a public knowledge that it has by today, charged many suspects to court in line with democratic norms. The entire reportage is a figment of the imagination of the news medium.”

Afunanya said the aim is to simply malign the Service and bring it to disrepute, adding that “by now, everyone should have been aware of the brand of guerilla journalism practised by this particular outfit.”

There were media reports with the headline, “Exclusive: Department of State Services’ Officer Samson Enweruzo Unveiled As Notorious For Forcing False Confession out of IPOB suspects, Involvement in illegal Raids, Arrests, Extra Judicial Killings in the South-East.”

The reports claimed that Enweruzo, an operative of the DSS, was behind most of what the extra-judicial killings of IPOB and ESN members in the South East region

Also yesterday, the DSS issued an alert on planned attacks by insurgents on Ogun State border communities and other border areas in Nigeria.

In a letter signed by the state director of DSS, Ogun State Command, M.B. Abdullahi, the agency said it had intelligence that the insurgents are plotting to attack military bases in border towns.

The secret police outfit advised customs and other security agencies to put counter-measures in place to frustrate the plot by the insurgents.

The letter titled: “Plans by insurgents to launch attacks on military bases in various border communities” read, “Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now.

“In view of the foregoing and the likelihood such attacks not limited to the military personnel only, all law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack.”