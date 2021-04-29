By Ejike Ejike |

The State Security Service has dismissed as fake, reports circulating in some sections of the media of planned attacks in Abuja and other cities.

Spokesperson of the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, while reacting to a message, purportedly issued by the service, with the caption, “DSS Office Abuja Breaking News! Security alert!”

Afunanya said the alert was not issued by the Service and should be discarded.

Also, the ministry of aviation has assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm over threats to airports as the federal government has put in place adequate measures to forestall such.

Part of the alert had stated: “Privileged information reveals the mass arrival of Boko Haram fighters in Southern, North central Nigeria, especially to Lagos/ Ilorin and Rivers states. We have been advised to take urgent and adequate security measures in churches, especially on Sundays and in places with large gathering such as markets, shopping malls, cinemas, parks etc.

“This is why military patrol teams have been rolled out to mount strategic points in the states and cities mentioned. Please pass on to other friends and family members, especially those residing in Port Harcourt, Ilorin and Lagos.

“News is that our enemy is planning something bigger than Nyanya bomb blast in Abuja. Mind your movement and be careful, the place is still unknown.