Authorities of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) have sued a 19-year-old girl, Miss Charlotte Delhi, before the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State for allegedly sharing the nude video of a former permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Dr Walton Liverpool on social media with the aim of extorting the sum of N15million from him.

The DSS, in the suit number FHC/ YNG/33C/2021, filed a one-count charge against the defendant alleging that she engaged in cyber stalking with the intention of blackmail which is contrary to section 24(2) c and punishable under subparagraph (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act,2015.

According to the charge read to the defendant, “That you, charlotte Delhi on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Yenagoa within the jurisdiction of this honorable court for the purpose of extorting the sum of N15million from Dr. Walton Liverpool, intentionally posted a video showing the naked appearance of the said Dr. Walton Liverpool on a WhatsApp group tagged ‘Off Liverpool’ with an Iphone7 plus mobile phone and GSM. No. 08084267342.”

Delhi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The principal legal officer of the DSS, Victor Uchendu and a former attorney general of Bayelsa State and counsel to the defendant, A.S. Arthur, disagreed on the application of bail but agreed that the trial should be given accelerated hearing.

Arthur argued that the defence team would have loved for the presiding judge to hear the application for bail based on the age and gender of the accused. “She has been in detention for over 13 days and the refusal of the DSS to allow her visit from the lawyers,” he argued.