Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army and handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), for allegedly promoting Biafra and inciting members of the public, has regained his freedom.

Agu, who was reportedly transferred to Abuja for further investigation, was released on Tuesday evening to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The president of the AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, who confirmed the development on the social media handle of the professional body, said the Guild was able to secure the release of Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.



From the pictures released by the AGN, the obviously elated actor was in company of Director of Communications, AGN, Monalisa Chinda Coker and the Senior Special Assistant to AGN President on Military Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Steve Eboh.

A phone call placed to the spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, was declined and he didn’t confirm the release of Agu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Chiwetalu Agu was arrested by the Army on October 7, 2021 around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State for adorning a Biafran outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor.

After spending the night in the custody of Nigerian Army, he was released to the DSS for further investigation.