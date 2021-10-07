The Department of State Service (DSS) has summoned an aide to the Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Morris Asaunuku, and two others over alleged impersonation and diversion of the sum of N4.6million meant for Adiegbe community of Ekeremor local government area of the State, by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The DSS invitation, LEADERSHIP gathered, was extended after Asaunuku, who is identified as a legal practioner and aide to Governor Diri, was accused of triggering tension and instigating crisis within the Ekeremor community over the diverted money.

Sources within the Adiegbe community confirmed to LEADERSHIP that Asanaku, who they accused of impersonating the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Benedict Thompson, in connivance with one Godbless Berekpebede, who was alleged to have impersonated the Adiegbe community youth president and one Rose Asanaku, who is also alleged to have impersonated the woman leader of the community, collected the said money and disappeared into thing air.

Asaunuku has been reported to the State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over his alleged involvement in the threat to the life of the paramount ruler and other traditional heads of the community.

In the petition sent to the deputy governor, dated June 17, 2021, Asaunuku was accused of threatening armed attack against the paramount ruler, elders and youths of the community.

A member of the Adiegbe community council, who pleaded anonymity, said though the petition by the community was before the DSS, the State Commissioner of Police and the State Government, the community have all written to NOAC to stop further payment untill a meeting is held between the authentic traditional institution of Adiegbe community and the multinational oil company.