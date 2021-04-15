BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

National president of the Nigeria Youth Union (NYU), Chinonso Obasi, has been invited by the Department of State Security Services (DSS), alongside other youth leaders involved in the plan to disrupt official activities at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Youth groups, comprising of Nigeria Youth Union (NYU), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NACES), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, planned to disrupt peaceful activities at the airport yesterday.

The protest was to raise global awareness on the deplorable state of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Nigeria but the DSS invitation has disrupted the plan.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the planned shutdown of the airport was because of the lukewarm attitude being shown by the relevant authorities, particularly the leadership of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) to their demand for better and efficient PHCs in Nigeria.

Leader of the group and national president of NYU, Chinonso Obasi, confirmed that he was invited by the DSS and that he was expected to be at DSS headquarters yesterday morning to honour the invitation.

He said, “Our initial plan was to shut down the airport this morning (Wednesday) but that has been put on hold because of the DSS invitation. The meeting with DSS has been scheduled for this morning. Our next line of action will be communicated after our meeting with the DSS.

“However, we won’t relent until we see things change. Over 1,000 comrades are already in Abuja to participate in the plan which will help us register their discontent with the situation of public healthcare facilities in Nigeria, and we are determined to continue until we effect the needed changes so that Nigerians, mostly poor people at the rural areas can get basic health care services at the PHCs.”

He recalled that in February, hundreds of the youths shut down the headquarters of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for few hours to protest poor state of Nigeria’s health care system particularly the PHCs.