The Department of State Services (DSS) has refused to speak on the whereabouts of a veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, after he was reportedly arrested by the secret police.

LEADERSHIP had contacted the spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, to confirm media report of Agu being flown to Abuja by DSS while his family members denied access, but the spokesperson refused to speak on the issue.

Dr Afunanya, who earlier confirmed that the Service was carrying out further investigation on allegations against Agu, said the embattled actor was handed over to them by the Nigeria Army.

Media reports had earlier stated that the DSS has flown the Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by soldiers in Onitsha last week to Abuja as part of investigations for allegedly professing support for IPOB and inciting members of the public.

The actor was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and subsequently handed him over to DSS for investigation and prosecution.

There was also media report that Agu’s relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.

“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.

“We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him,” the relative said.