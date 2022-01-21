The combined operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Department of State Services (DSS),

Imo State Command, have rescued a middle-aged Burundian woman and her three children suspected to be victims of trafficking, from a village in Imo State where they were being exploited by their trafficker.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the victims, Ms Siniremera Snadrine Bizimana, and her three children: Murwaneza Zertha Maecy, Akimana Ken Bethel and Umwiza Goodluck Collins, were set free through the early morning sting operation carried out on their holding mud house located in Umunoha village in Mbaitol local government area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the victims who have refugee status in Kenya, were trafficked to Lagos, Nigeria by yet-to-be-identified human trafficker in September 2021 and thereafter moved to Umunoha, Imo State where their movements were restricted and forced into menial labour of all sorts on daily basis in order to feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their traveling documents and other valuable personal belongings were also confiscated by the unknown trafficker in the process.

In his explanation, the commander, Imo State Command of NAPTIP, Mr. Earnest Ogbu, stated that account from the victims indicated that they might have been deceived by the trafficker into coming to Nigeria and a remote village in Imo State without any resistance.

NAPTIP DG, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, thanked all stakeholders and partners who provided information and assisted in ensuring a successful operation that led to the rescue of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT