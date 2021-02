BY ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

and ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday deployed its armed personnel

to take over Sheikh Abduljabar Mosque in Kano situated at FilinMushe as part of measures taken by the state government to stop him from making inciting preaching.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that the Kano State government had banned Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the

state because his teachings were considered inciteful.

A resident of the Filin Mushe area told our correspondent that the DSS took

the measure to prevent the embattled cleric’s followers from coming out to protest or engage in anything that could

breach the peace.

On his part, the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, in a

statement, said the state government had banned the cleric from preaching in order to check his excesses as well as to

ensure that peace prevailed in the state.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the Coalition of Northern

Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and the national coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, have been picked by men suspected

to be security personnel.

Spokesperson of the group, Suleiman Abdullazeez, in a release said, “Reasons for their arrest are not yet known as

we are still working to establish connection with them or trace where they are taken to,” adding that their phones have been unreachable.