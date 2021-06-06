An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) is reported to have been killed in a fight with three soldiers in Ado Ekiti.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that one of the soldiers was said to have allegedly stabbed the man in the neck at an hotel located along NTA road in Ado Ekiti Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Friday evening.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred following an argument between the soldiers and the DSS official, after they arrested a man suspected to be an internet fraudster inside the hostel.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “As the soldiers who were inside the hotel stopped the young man they suspected to be a ‘yahoo boy’ and interrogating him, the young man saw the DSS operative on a bike and beckoned to him for rescue.

“When the DSS got to the soldiers, a heated argument ensued between them and one of the soldiers became so angry that he drew out a knife and stabbed a DSS operative in the neck.

“The DSS man fell immediately and started bleeding. The people inside the hotel drinking had to run for their lives, in fact, they hurriedly fled the scene to prevent being arrested”, he explained.

About six gun wielding DSS operatives were said to have stormed the hotel and arrested the soldiers a few minutes after the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police revealed that the victim was killed during an argument with some soldiers and that the police are investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We heard that the DSS operative was killed during a hot argument with some soldiers yesterday evening.

“The deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue. The perpetrators of the murder had been arrested. Let me also add that our detectives have started an investigation and we will get to the root of the matter”, Abutu said.