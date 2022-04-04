A six-man syndicate, including a nursing mother, who specialised in kidnapping toddlers, have been paraded by the Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, in Akure, Ondo State

Parading the suspects at the DSS state headquarters, the Director of DSS, Mr Jonathan Kure, said that the syndicate had been terrorising the state by kidnapping toddlers between the ages of two and four years.

Kure said that following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the support of its Director-General and support of Ondo State government, it launched a manhunt for the syndicate members, who are mostly young men.

While noting that the nursing mother was part of the kidnap syndicate, the DSS boss said she also helped keep weapons for the syndicate and was a wife to one of the arrested kidnappers.

The DSS director noted that he could confirm from an intelligence report that they were the only syndicate that specialised in kidnapping toddlers, promising the agency would not rest on its oars to ensure that parents could sleep with their two eyes closed.

Kure said further investigation would continue and they would soon be charged to court.

He noted that the operation was carried out in synergy with the men of the Nigerian Army even as he appreciated the collaboration amongst the security agencies in Ondo State.

“They have tormented so many families, especially within Akure, following the directive of President Buhari and support of our DG, we were able to launch a crackdown.

“What you can see there are young men, what is even more touching is that one of their members is a nursing mother and wife of one of the kidnappers, she also played a dual role of being the armoury of the group.”

The suspects were paraded along with items such as laptops, cash, locally made guns and cash.

The acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the DSS office assured indigenes and residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.

Aiyedatiwa urged landlords to always do proper profiling of their tenants and know the kind of work they do.

“Security is everybody’s business, if you notice any one that is living above his means, let security check the person out,” he stated.