By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria police force have clashed with the department of state services, DSS over the death of a police corporal Rauf Fawale, in Osun state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that corporal Fawale died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after he was allegedly beaten up by a DSS operative David Olowoporoku, and two others.

The father of three sustained a head injury after being attacked by the three suspects around Oke Fia in Osogbo.

Reacting to the incident, the state commissioner of police, Mr Wale Olokode, said the DSS must produce the DSS officers allegedly involved in the police officer’s killing. The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the DSS leadership had informed the state commissioner of police, Olokode, of an ongoing disciplinary action against those complicit in the matter. Opalola said, “We heard that the deceased was beaten by three personnel of the DSS, he was beaten by one David Olowoporoku and two others. The names of the others have not been ascertained. “They beat him to a coma and he was rushed to hospital and after that, someone informed his DPO. He sustained an injury on the head. “The doctors tried to save his life, but he eventually died. Before he gave up the ghost, he could not talk again. “The CP, Olokode, met with the director of DSS and he promised to produce the three suspects. He even said those involved are facing disciplinary actions already. The CP insisted that those involved should be brought to us since the matter involved a policeman for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

However, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the Service has opened a probe into the alleged killing of Fawale.

He also said “the public should be rest assured that it (DSS) will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice. It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.”