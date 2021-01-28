ADVERTISEMENT
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja
The Nigeria police force have clashed with the department of state services, DSS over the death of a police corporal Rauf Fawale, in Osun state.
LEADERSHIP gathered that corporal Fawale died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after he was allegedly beaten up by a DSS operative David Olowoporoku, and two others.
The father of three sustained a head injury after being attacked by the three suspects around Oke Fia in Osogbo.
Reacting to the incident, the state commissioner of police, Mr Wale Olokode, said the DSS must produce the DSS officers allegedly involved in the police officer’s killing.
The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the DSS leadership had informed the state commissioner of police, Olokode, of an ongoing disciplinary action against those complicit in the matter.
Opalola said, “We heard that the deceased was beaten by three personnel of the DSS, he was beaten by one David Olowoporoku and two others. The names of the others have not been ascertained.
“They beat him to a coma and he was rushed to hospital and after that, someone informed his DPO. He sustained an injury on the head.
“The doctors tried to save his life, but he eventually died. Before he gave up the ghost, he could not talk again.
“The CP, Olokode, met with the director of DSS and he promised to produce the three suspects. He even said those involved are facing disciplinary actions already. The CP insisted that those involved should be brought to us since the matter involved a policeman for discreet investigation and prosecution.”
However, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the Service has opened a probe into the alleged killing of Fawale.
He also said “the public should be rest assured that it (DSS) will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice. It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.”
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has called for justice, alleging that Fawale was killed because he got promotion.
The wife of the deceased, Balikis Fawale, who is nursing a month-old baby, said her husband left home for work on the day of the incident but was surprisingly brought home on Friday by one Tunji, one of his colleague.
“Tunji did not explain to me if anything had happened to my husband; he only advised him to get enough rest. I called his sister the following morning when I noticed that his condition was getting out of hand. That’s how we took him from one hospital to the other before he finally gave up the ghost on Saturday after receiving treatment for a week.
“I was informed that my husband was attacked by the DSS officials at the birthday party of his boss. He was promoted to the rank of inspector about three weeks ago. My husband was murdered because of promotion.
“I want the government and the commissioner of police to come to my rescue. My husband must not die in vain. I am nursing a 1-month-old baby; they should come to my aid to get justice for my husband’s death.”
The deceased’s father, Rabiu Fawale, who said Rauf was his first son, claimed he was killed due to his recent promotion at work.
According to him, the deceased: “I got to know about the incident from my farm settlement. I hurriedly left the farm settlement for Osogbo and went straight to UNIOSUN teaching hospital where he had been admitted.
“My son was killed because of the promotion he just received. They killed my son because of promotion. All I want from the government is to help me get justice so that my son will not die in vain.”