Department of State Security Services (DSS) said the media reports of attack and abduction of its operatives in Abaji is false.

Reacting to the media report, which alleged that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted an unspecified number of operatives of Department of State Services, DSS in Abaji community of Abuja, the spokesperson of the Service said it is completely untrue.

The report had quoted unnamed eyewitnesses as saying that “the incident could only be described as a night of horror for residents of Federal Capital Territory Abuja in the wee hours of Saturday when gunmen besieged the locality and shot sporadically for hours.

“The incident left one vigilante operative dead and an unknown number of DSS operatives were whisked away by the gunmen.

“It was gathered that there was no security presence as at the time of the attack and the only vigilante operative that stood up to the attackers was gunned down instantly.”