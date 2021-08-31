Department of State Service (DSS) has complied with the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to release associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, detained by the agency since July 1.

Eight of the 12 associates were released yesterday by the DSS

Announcing the release of the detainees in Abuja, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, counsel to the aides of Igboho, said of the eight detainees that the DSS did not oppose the application for their bail, six were released and two of the four, which the security agency opposed to their bail application, were released yesterday.

He expressed the hope that the remaining four detainees would be released within the week after resolving some technical issues.

Olajengbesi lamented that the DSS could not come up with any charge against the detainees after 60 days of detention and added that the agency could longer arrest any of them as they did not commit any offence to warrant such.

For the remaining four still in the custody of the DSS, Olajengbesi said, “We will go to them to ask for their release and if they refuse, we will not hesitate to carry out our earlier threat.

“We will not relent in ensuring that the remaining detainees are released by the DSS because justice for one is justice for all,” he said.

The warrant for the release of the detainees was signed by Justice Obiora Egwuatu last Monday after they had perfected the bail granted them by his court.