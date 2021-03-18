ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of candidates who were successful in the Direct Short Service Commission Course 28 Selection Board.

The director information Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun said the candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State on Wednesday 24 March 2021 from 0800 (8am).

He said candidates who fail to report by 1800 (6pm) on Saturday 27 March 2021 will not be accepted for training.

“Candidates who attended the Selection Board interview held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from 16 December 2020 to 4 January 2021 are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates and other detailed information.” he said