The Directorate of Technical Aide Corps (DTAC) has reiterated its commitment to recruiting professional personnel for capacity building for African Caribbean and Pacific countries that requested Nigeria’s professionals for manpower development.

This according to them is to share Nigeria’s know-how, expertise and to provide assistance to countries based on their assessed and perceived needs.

Speaking to newsmen during a three-day 15th recruitment evaluation exercise In Abuja, the director of Programme, Mr. Mohammed Shehu Kangiwa, stated that the exercise is about recruiting professional personnel for capacity building for African Caribbean and Pacific countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the exercise had in attendance over 172 applicants from the selected 550 applicants going through the medicals and other evaluation tests.

He said DTAC is charged with the mandate of organizing the exercise to recruit volunteers who are not just ordinary persons but professionals in their field who would go out to assist those needy countries.

Kangiwa said; “We had over 8,000 applications across the countries, from observing all requirements from the needy countries, we have judiciously selected and sort the professionals out to about 550, as much as possible we have a balance in our selection, as we considered all states of the federation including Abuja during the process”.

“The request we got by these countries was especially for Ph.D. holders, we worked round the clock to ensure we have a balanced number of Ph.D. holders as candidates from different states”.

“The federal government has provided the necessary logistics both financial and material to run the program, so for every volunteer, we send out there, their welfare is and will be the concern of the federal government.

“The progress made so far by the corps is, by all means, commendable as we each day expect over 172 candidates and judging from the feasible coordination, one can see that the exercise is going according to all plans made with no major hitches or glitches,” he said.