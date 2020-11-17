The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has reeled out the itinerary for the senior men basketball team, D’Tigers, for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers.

The federation said yesterday in a statement that the team’s final camping for the continental campaign will commence next week, November 23 in Kigali.

The statement added that due to the prevailing factors, the camp will run for four days before the team’s first match.

“Longer camping period would have been the best option for the team. It would have enabled the boys to have enough time to blend under Coach Mike Brown. But because some of the players are preparing for the new season with their clubs while some are actively involved in the Euro League, we cannot snatch them away for long.”

The NBBF factional president, Musa Kida, explained that the financial implication on the federation also discouraged any attempt to embark on an extended final camping exercise.

“We have to be honest with ourselves as a federation. Funding is a key determinant for most of our plans and programs. According to the popular saying, cut your coat according to your size, but for us at the federation, it is cutting our cost according to our cloth. Maybe in future, when our financial fortunes improve, we can camp players for as long as necessary,” he said.

The team is grouped alongside host- Rwanda, Mali and Algeria who recently withdrew from the qualifiers taking place between 27th to 29th of November in Kigali.