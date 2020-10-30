By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will begin the Rwanda 2021 Afrobasket qualifying match against Algeria on Friday 27th November 2020.

Nigeria will battle Algeria on Friday, 27th of November before taking on the host on Saturday as D’Tigers will conclude its first round of qualification campaign against West African opposition, Mali on Sunday.

This was stated on Tuesday as countries get set for the next window of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers to be hosted in Rwanda and Egypt after the conclusion of the first window in February.

The top 3 teams in each group will qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket tournament taking place in Kigali, Rwanda between 24th of August to 5th of September.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has affirmed that qualification for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Men’s tournament is non-negotiable.

With gradual return of international basketball following the disruption of the global calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBBF has set its sight on a successful Afrobasket qualifiers campaign.

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said preparations have started in earnest to ensure that the 2020 Olympics bound D’Tigers qualify for its 28th Afrobasket tournament.

“We are not unaware of the huge task before us to ensure another seamless qualification for Afrobasket. We know that millions of Nigerians are expecting us to qualify without drama and that is exactly what we are working towards.”

Currently ranked 26th globally and 1st in Africa, Nigeria is grouped alongside host- Rwanda, Mali and Algeria in Group D

Kida hammered on the need for early training camp and preparations to adequately get the team ready.

“No more minnows in African basketball. All the teams in our group deserve to be there and they deserve our respect. We need to prepare early and adequately to live up to pre-tournament ratings by pundits.

“We cannot afford to let our fans down. They are already looking beyond the qualification series between 27th-29th, November and 19th-21st, February, 2021.”