Nigeria’s D’Tigers Jordan Nwora on Wednesday made history with the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals in his rookie year.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals in six games for their first title in 50 years. It’s the first championship for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players NBA history to win a regular season MVP Award, a Finals MVP Award and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jordan joins the league of Nigerians that have won the NBA title after the Dream Hakeem Olajuwon and Masai Ujuri of the Toronto Raptors.

Nwora picked at number 45 at the NBA 2020 Draft is a part of the 12-man roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games starting on Friday.

The Nigerian forward is expected to join the D’Tigers team in Tokyo before their opening group game against Australia.