Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been eliminated from the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany, after South Korea’s heavy 95-69 defeat to France ended the African champions’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

France’s emphatic victory gave Les Bleues their second win in as many group matches, having earlier defeated Hungary, while South Korea had already secured a crucial victory over Nigeria.

The result means D’Tigress can no longer finish above South Korea or Hungary, regardless of the outcome of their final Group B fixture against France.

Even a 100-point victory over France would not be enough to send Nigeria through, with the head-to-head rule applying in the event of teams finishing level on points.

The early elimination represents a major disappointment for the African champions, who had arrived in Germany hoping to build on Nigeria’s growing reputation on the international stage.

Under the competition format, the four group winners advance directly to the quarter-finals, while teams finishing second and third qualify for a single-elimination play-in round for the remaining last-eight places. The fourth-placed teams are eliminated at the group stage.

Nigeria’s exit means the team will not feature in the qualification round for the quarter-finals and will instead play France in their final group match.

The setback also ends D’Tigress’ hopes of matching or surpassing their best-ever World Cup performance, achieved in 2018 when they reached the quarter-finals in Tenerife, Spain.

The team had entered the 2026 tournament with renewed ambitions following their continued dominance of African women’s basketball, but their campaign has now come to an early end.

D’Tigress have since apologised to Nigerians for their disappointing performance and will look to finish the tournament on a positive note against France.

Coach Rena Wakama’s side will now have pride at stake in their final fixture as they seek to bow out of the competition with a strong performance.