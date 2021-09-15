Nigeria’s women senior national team, D’Tigers, arrived in Yaounde, yesterday, for their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defense.

The African champions will open their campaign against Mozambique on Saturday, September 18, 2021 before facing Angola on Monday for their second group match with a top place finish as target.

The ever impressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years has emerged as the most successful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) and aiming to win it for the third straight time.

Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe.

Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.

Sarah Ogoke who is one of the most senior members of the team returns with Victoria Macaulay to the team, to be captained by Adaora Elonu.

The 13 man list will be pruned down to 12 before the commencement of the championship.