Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will today battle for supremacy against their Mali counterparts AfroBasket 2021 title at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The two-time defending champions, D’tigress finished first in Group B and their run to the final has been void of any blemish.

Nigeria discarded Senegal 73-63 in the semifinal to seal their spot in the final on Friday, while. the 2007 African champions Mali scrapped a narrow 52-51 win over host Cameroon to book their spot in the finals.

It should be noted that Nigeria have beaten Mali in their last two Women’s AfroBasket meetings in 2017 and 2019.

Both sides faced off in the Third-placed playoff of the Women’s AfroBasket 2011 in Bamako with Mali overpowering Nigeria 71-62.

Nigeria’s coach Otis Hughley Jnr will lead his team in their quest of becoming only the second side to win a consecutive three AfroBaskets with a victory over Mail today.

Nigeria’s aggressive defending could pose a serious worry to Mali as the side averages 5.8 blocks, the second best ratio in the tournament.

The match will kick off 6pm Nigerian time today.