Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has been grouped alongside Olympic holders USA, Australia and three others for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier taking place in Australia.

Otis Hughley-led team booked their ticket to the Women’s World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments slated for next February alongside Mali after conquering Africa on Sunday for the third consecutive time.

D’Tigress will compete against Host Australia, USA (Olympics winner), Puerto Rico, Brazil and Canada.

The African champions would have booked an automatic World Cup ticket if not for the new Women’s National Team Competition System which came into effect in November 2019, setting out the road to all of FIBA’s main women’s competitions over a four-year cycle, including the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

The FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments will feature four national teams each, with the top three from each qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2022 to complete the 12-team field for the main event.

The tournament will also have Serbia, France, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia in attendance alongside top four teams from the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup currently going on.