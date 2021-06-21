Authorities in Dubai have announced a revision in procedures for travellers coming from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, India and South Africa on Saturday. Rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai are effective from June 23, the Dubai Media Office said.

The updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures, said Chairman of the Supreme Committee Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Media Office announcement said the updated travel protocols are part of a normal process of revising and optimising preventive measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments.

Passengers from Nigeria are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; they are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs approved by the Nigerian government. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations. UAE citizens are however, exempted.

Following the announcement, UAE carrier Emirates Airlines confirmed it would start carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with the new protocols from June 23. “We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories,” an official statement from the airline said.

“Residence visa holders from India and travellers from South Africa should’ve taken two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities and carry RT-PCR tests reports from labs approved by the federal governments of these countries. But for Nigerians vaccination is not made mandatory but all other conditions apply. In addition to the above, Indians have to take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to their travel,” the statement said.

