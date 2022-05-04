Four district heads have been suspended by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, for breaching the Zaria Emirate rules on the conduct of Durbar at Sallah.

Among those suspended are a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly and a bursar with Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria.

Their suspension was announced shortly after the Eid-el-fitr celebration which marked the end of Ramadan fasting.

In a statement issued by the media and publicity officer of the emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, he said the district heads’ suspension was with immediate effect.

Kwarbai said those suspended included Uban Garin Zazzau and district head of Soba, Alhaji Bashir Shehu Idris, Sarkin Dajin Zazzau and district head of Kubau, Alhaji Shehu Umar Aliyu.

Others are Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and member Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo and Garkuwan Kudun Zazzau and bursar, Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Uwais.

He said the suspended district heads violated Article 3 of the Emirate Rules and Regulations Governing Durbar Horse Riding.

“The rule directs all title holders against the use of local thugs known as “Yan Tauri” brandishing local weapons during any occasion.

“And the four district heads have violated this rule during the traditional Sallah durbar, despite a series of warnings,” he stated.