Fourteen years after they parted ways, former governor Donald Duke, his predecessor Liyel Imoke and Senator Gershom Bassey, have reunited to find a suitable successor for Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The trio met at the weekend to resolve their differences and to ensure that Senator Bassey, who represents the Cross River South senatorial district at the National Assembly, joins the 2023 governorship race.

The three wise men as they were popularly known in the state until their relationship turned sour had an agreement that they would rule the state for 24 years before handing over to any other person. Unfortunately, that arrangement was broken following a disagreement which ensued among them.

A source close to the three politicians told LEADERSHIP in Calabar that the reconciliation meeting took place in two venues last Saturday, adding that the meeting was hosted by Imoke at his private residence at the Cross River State Housing Estate, Calabar with some PDP top shots.

According to the source, the meeting was the second, stressing that the first was hosted by Duke at his Diamond Hill residence on who should take over from Ayade.