BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Pastor Yakubu Usman of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has commissioned a road constructed by the church in Karu/Jikwoyi district in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the commissioning, Usman said it was the church’s social responsibility to alleviate and to help humanity.

“The gospel is unto good works, we are the salt of the earth, and a city set upon the hill cannot be hidden”.

”So, this work is not to prove a point but a social responsibility of the church to alleviate and to help humanity. This is what the church is all about,” he said.

Addressing the people, the Etsu of Jikwoyi, Bawa Jatta commended the church for the project saying, there was the need for the residents to support such project, as the government cannot do it alone.

He urged well to do Nigerians to emulate the church and come up with projects that will benefit the people.

On his part, the resident Pastor of Dunamis church Kabayi said “we believe that, this road when completed is going to bring joy to this community and people around this place in many ways”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joy Alakpa, a member of the church said that residents in that area usually find it difficult to access the road during the rainy due to mud.

Another resident, Bright Emeka said the project would change the face of the community when completed. “This area is very dusty and many people, both children and adults around here usually suffer from respiratory issues as they inhale the dust. This project will help address all the health related issues that dust can trigger”, Emeka said.