The Nigerian Meteorological Services (NiMET) has warned that the dust plume raised over the Niger Republic and Western Chad may disrupt flight services in Nigeria, especially in the northern parts of the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that hundreds of passengers were on Thursday stranded for long hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja as airlines battled to operate under harsh weather conditions.

The departure lounge of the Abuja airport was overflowing with frustrated passengers who thronged the facility preparatory to connecting their respective destinations only to be confronted with disappointment.

One of the most affected destinations was Kano. Neither an Aero Contractors flight scheduled for take-off by 10.30am and a Max Air billed to depart Abuja at 12.30pm could operate as at the 5pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a statement from the Central Forecast Office of NiMET and signed by NiMET’s director general, Prof. Mansur Matazu, the dust plume is currently reducing horizontal visibility.

Matazu explained that this situation was expected to persist from the time of issuance of this forecast to the next 24hrs, adding that it would further deteriorate already poor horizontal visibility over the North.

According to the statement, the thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than 1,000m are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Zaria, Kano and Sokoto

The statement added, “Flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

NiMET further cautioned road users to exert caution while driving along with areas with poor visibility during this period.

“Road users should exert caution while driving along with areas with poor visibility during this period. People with respiratory problems should take caution.”

The agency further stated that it would continue to monitor and update the weather situation if it improves or deteriorates. BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Nigerian Meteorological Services (NiMET) has warned that the dust plume raised over the Niger Republic and Western Chad may disrupt flight services in Nigeria, especially in the northern parts of the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that hundreds of passengers were on Thursday stranded for long hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja as airlines battled to operate under harsh weather conditions.

The departure lounge of the Abuja airport was overflowing with frustrated passengers who thronged the facility preparatory to connecting their respective destinations only to be confronted with disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most affected destinations was Kano. Neither an Aero Contractors flight scheduled for take-off by 10.30am and a Max Air billed to depart Abuja at 12.30pm could operate as at the 5pm.

However, in a statement from the Central Forecast Office of NiMET and signed by NiMET’s director general, Prof. Mansur Matazu, the dust plume is currently reducing horizontal visibility.

Matazu explained that this situation was expected to persist from the time of issuance of this forecast to the next 24hrs, adding that it would further deteriorate already poor horizontal visibility over the North.

According to the statement, the thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than 1,000m are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Zaria, Kano and Sokoto

The statement added, “Flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

NiMET further cautioned road users to exert caution while driving along with areas with poor visibility during this period.

“Road users should exert caution while driving along with areas with poor visibility during this period. People with respiratory problems should take caution.”

The agency further stated that it would continue to monitor and update the weather situation if it improves or deteriorates.