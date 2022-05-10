A Dutch national, Wiebe Boer has denied the authorship of a poster circulating on social media platforms that he has declared interest to run for the position of governor of Plateau State under the platform of the All for All Peoples’ Party come 2023 general election in the state.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the above mentioned party was not registered with INEC and was not in their list of registered political parties.

Social media platforms were awash Monday morning with Wiebe Boer posters with the caption, “Drama as a Dutch under the name Yohanna Maigona declares interest to run for governor of Plateau State.”

But the Dutch man in a statement through his verified twister handle said “It has come to my attention that a poster implying that I am running for governor of Plateau State under the name Yohanna Maigona has gone viral.”

According to him, “I am categorically stating that I have no intention of running for a political office in Nigeria and I am not eligible to do so.

He further argued that the only truth to the insinuations is that he was born and raised in Taraba and Plateau states to missionary parents and have spent the last 12 years living in Lagos and serving Nigeria and Nigerians in various capacities.

“I have always been a staunch believer in Nigeria and will continue to support the country’s development from the sideline,” he said.